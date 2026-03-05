Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,251. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11,020.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,672,000 after buying an additional 3,647,636 shares during the period. BCV Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $84,309,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,380,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,172,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,122 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,372,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.