Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,242 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

