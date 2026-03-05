Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 237,886 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,886 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 5.43% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 461,723 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 777,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EYLD opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $1.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

