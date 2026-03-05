Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 23,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices from Strait of Hormuz tanker disruptions lift near‑term revenue and cash‑flow prospects for integrated producers like Exxon, supporting margins and dividend/cash‑return potential. Read More.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

