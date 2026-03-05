Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 139,068 shares of company stock worth $26,600,684 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.