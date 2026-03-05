Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 216.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

