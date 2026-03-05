Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,387 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $369.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

