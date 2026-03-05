Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,387 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and commentary indicate better comps in H2 FY2026 as storm-driven comparisons ease and investments in Pro, SRS and GMS integration begin to contribute — this supports a more constructive outlook for second-half revenue momentum. Why Home Depot Expects Second Half Comps to Outperform First Half
- Positive Sentiment: Home Depot plans to open roughly 15 new stores in 2026 and is rolling out an AI-powered planning tool for professional customers — incremental store capacity plus pro-focused tech could support share gains and higher-margin sales from pros over time. Home Depot Weighs New Stores And AI Tool Against Modest Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Stable cash flows and a reliable dividend continue to position HD as a core holding for income-focused investors, underpinning demand even if top-line growth is modest. Home Depot Is a Classic “Boomer Stock” — but Its Stable Cash Flows and Dividend Still Matter for Long-Term Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces debate whether HD is a buy/hold/sell in 2026 — analysts note underperformance vs. the S&P over five years, keeping investor focus on valuation vs. growth trade-offs. Is Home Depot a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of Home Depot and Lowe’s on AI show both retailers deploying different tools (Home Depot’s Magic Apron, Pro Xtra; Lowe’s Mylow) — technology may improve service but the near-term competitive impact is uncertain. Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: Both Retail Giants Are Tapping AI, but Which One Is Doing It Better?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary suggests a recent “unexpected new advantage” had limited benefit for HD’s stock, signaling market skepticism that tactical wins will move the needle on valuation. Unexpected New Advantage Proves Little Help for Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD)
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that a new real-time delivery tracking feature did not immediately boost sentiment led to a pullback in headlines — operational upgrades may take time to influence sales/earnings. “A Really Big Win”: Real-Time Delivery Tracking to Hit Home Depot, Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) Dives
Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
