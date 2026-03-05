Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 51,009 Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,881,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after buying an additional 405,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,322,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,675,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 669,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $613,340.58. This represents a 20.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $721,645. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2%

WY opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.03. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

