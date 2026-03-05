Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 96,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,459. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.

The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.

