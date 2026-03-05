Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Moshe Gavrielov Acquires 54 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Moshe Gavrielov purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,875.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,353.50. This represents a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Moshe Gavrielov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Moshe Gavrielov sold 5 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.56, for a total value of $1,562.80.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.48. 1,968,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.74. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.
More Cadence Design Systems News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS expectations and Stifel reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $395 price target — a clear bullish catalyst that helped the recent rally. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Beats Q4 Revenue and EPS Expectations, Stifel Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation reported (new/expanded stakes from Norges Bank, J. Stern, Wellington, etc.), which is a bullish ownership trend that can support higher multiples over time. Institutional Ownership and Thematic Coverage — MarketBeat
- Positive Sentiment: Director Moshe Gavrielov disclosed a small open‑market purchase (54 shares at ~\$256.95), a modest insider buy that can be viewed positively for sentiment. SEC filing — Moshe Gavrielov purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference (transcript available). Presentations mainly reinforce guidance and strategy; they rarely move the stock unless new, material details are disclosed. Cadence Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT — Seeking Alpha
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups flagged CDNS “outperformed the broader market” intraday (roughly a 1–2% move) — reflects short‑term reaction to earnings/analyst news rather than a structural shift. CDNS Outperforms Broader Market — Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures show “0” shares (0.0 days to cover), which appears to be a data/reporting error and should not be treated as a market signal. (No reliable external update available.)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares at an average of ~$297.78. While small relative to his total holdings, the dollar value of the sale can prompt near‑term selling pressure or sentiment questions about timing. SEC filing — Paul Cunningham sale
- Negative Sentiment: Additional small director sales (Dec/Jan filings) were disclosed; individually minor but they add to the insider‑activity narrative investors watch. SEC filing — Moshe Gavrielov sales
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.
The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.
