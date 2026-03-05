BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 561,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 225,738 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $12.3125.

BYD Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and renewable energy solutions. Established in 1995 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, BYD initially focused on the production of nickel-metal hydride batteries before expanding into automotive manufacturing in the early 2000s. The company’s name, an acronym of “Build Your Dreams,” reflects its mission to drive sustainable transportation and energy innovation worldwide.

In its automotive segment, BYD designs and produces a broad range of passenger cars, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles, with a particular emphasis on battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.