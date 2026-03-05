Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,530 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight PG as one of four consumer-products names set to benefit from resilient staples demand, digital expansion and portfolio optimization — a supportive industry backdrop that can lift sentiment for large, diversified staples names like P&G. Read More.

Analysts highlight PG as one of four consumer-products names set to benefit from resilient staples demand, digital expansion and portfolio optimization — a supportive industry backdrop that can lift sentiment for large, diversified staples names like P&G. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching a technology and AI-led growth model (AI-powered product development, more autonomous supply chain) at conferences — this signals a strategic shift toward efficiency and new product cadence that could improve margins over time. Read More.

Management is pitching a technology and AI-led growth model (AI-powered product development, more autonomous supply chain) at conferences — this signals a strategic shift toward efficiency and new product cadence that could improve margins over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent company results show an EPS beat and FY2026 EPS guidance in line with expectations, plus continued dividend support — fundamentals that underpin the long-term income profile and valuation resilience. Read More.

Recent company results show an EPS beat and FY2026 EPS guidance in line with expectations, plus continued dividend support — fundamentals that underpin the long-term income profile and valuation resilience. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and product marketing activity continues (example: a new Mr. Clean product/marketing push) — helpful for brand momentum but unlikely to move the stock sharply near-term. Read More.

Brand and product marketing activity continues (example: a new Mr. Clean product/marketing push) — helpful for brand momentum but unlikely to move the stock sharply near-term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparisons and “trending stock” coverage (KVUE vs PG, Zacks pieces) are circulating — useful context for reallocations within staples but not direct catalysts. Read More.

Valuation comparisons and “trending stock” coverage (KVUE vs PG, Zacks pieces) are circulating — useful context for reallocations within staples but not direct catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco disclosed a sale of 5,549 shares (marked reduction in her personal holding). Such large insider sales can spook shorter-term investors and are being cited in headlines as a reason for intraday weakness. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.29 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

