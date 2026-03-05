Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,402 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up approximately 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $257,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $84,412,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,206,000 after purchasing an additional 294,646 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 135,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $170.15 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

