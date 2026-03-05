Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,638 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $212,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

