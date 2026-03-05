Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,550 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $114,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 50.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

