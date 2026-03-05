Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $193,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 136.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.11.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $128.85.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

