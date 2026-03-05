Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $60.67 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,172 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

