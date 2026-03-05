Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.38 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.