Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $141.05 Million Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $141,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 14.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 49.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $81.84.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.