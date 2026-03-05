Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $123,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 192.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,116.20. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $1,070,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,907.52. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.29 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

