Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,454,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,739 shares during the period. News makes up 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $160,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in News by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in News by 44.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.