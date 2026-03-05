BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Brokerage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 424.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,086 shares during the period. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Real reported ($0.02) EPS versus consensus ($0.03) and revenue of ~$505.1M (above estimates). Management described the quarter as “upbeat,” which is providing the immediate catalyst for buying interest. The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reports Upbeat Q4 CY2025

Q4 results beat expectations — Real reported ($0.02) EPS versus consensus ($0.03) and revenue of ~$505.1M (above estimates). Management described the quarter as “upbeat,” which is providing the immediate catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $5.00 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and likely encouraging momentum buying. Benzinga

Analyst support — JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $5.00 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and likely encouraging momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth — The company reported ~44% YoY revenue growth and gains in closed transactions for FY2025, reinforcing the narrative of accelerating scale in its real-estate platform. The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong top-line growth — The company reported ~44% YoY revenue growth and gains in closed transactions for FY2025, reinforcing the narrative of accelerating scale in its real-estate platform. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & transcript available — Management hosted a call and released a transcript/slide deck that investors can use to judge forward commentary and margin guidance; these materials may clarify sustainability of growth. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call & transcript available — Management hosted a call and released a transcript/slide deck that investors can use to judge forward commentary and margin guidance; these materials may clarify sustainability of growth. Negative Sentiment: Still loss-making with weak profitability metrics — Despite the beat, REAX posted a small quarterly loss, a negative net margin (~-0.58%) and negative ROE (~-25%), and analysts expect continued negative EPS for the year; this caps valuation and raises execution risk. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Materials

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

