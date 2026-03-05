Bruce Berkowitz Sells 19,000 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,365,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,943,509.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals/dividend: St. Joe recently reported solid Q4 results and management commentary signaling continued development and sales momentum; the company also declared a quarterly dividend (annualized $0.64, ex‑dividend date Mar. 9) that supports income investors and reflects healthy free‑cash expectations. MarketBeat: JOE overview (earnings & dividend)

Company fundamentals/dividend: St. Joe recently reported solid Q4 results and management commentary signaling continued development and sales momentum; the company also declared a quarterly dividend (annualized $0.64, ex‑dividend date Mar. 9) that supports income investors and reflects healthy free‑cash expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary / growth signal: Earnings‑call coverage summarized by third parties highlights continued progress on St. Joe’s development pipeline and execution, which could underpin medium‑term revenue and margin expansion for a land/development play. TipRanks: Earnings call summary

Management commentary / growth signal: Earnings‑call coverage summarized by third parties highlights continued progress on St. Joe’s development pipeline and execution, which could underpin medium‑term revenue and margin expansion for a land/development play. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparison/analysis: An analyst blog compared St. Joe to peer Berkeley Group — useful for relative valuation checks but not a company‑specific catalyst. AmericanBankingNews analysis

Third‑party comparison/analysis: An analyst blog compared St. Joe to peer Berkeley Group — useful for relative valuation checks but not a company‑specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Local / community press unrelated to the firm: Several local news items (city council actions in St. Joseph, MO; community events and sports) reference “St. Joseph” or “St. Joe” but are not about The St. Joe Company (real estate firm in Florida) and are unlikely to affect the stock materially. KQ2: St. Joseph Missouri item Yahoo: City Council postpones ordinance

Local / community press unrelated to the firm: Several local news items (city council actions in St. Joseph, MO; community events and sports) reference “St. Joseph” or “St. Joe” but are not about The St. Joe Company (real estate firm in Florida) and are unlikely to affect the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by major shareholder: Bruce R. Berkowitz disclosed multiple small sales between Feb. 27 and Mar. 3 (totaling roughly 39,000 shares across filings), trimming a very large stake by a fractional amount. Even modest sales by a high‑profile >10% holder can create short‑term downward pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing to some investors. InsiderTrades: Berkowitz sales alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JOE

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Nitor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,866,000 after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 668.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 121,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.