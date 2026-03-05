Brokers Offer Predictions for Immunocore FY2027 Earnings

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2028 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMCR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Immunocore by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,199.65. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $371,183.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,296.05. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $619,082. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

