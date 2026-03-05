Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.89

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.8929.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 612,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $718.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.33. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and first GAAP profit — Riskified reported Q4 revenue of $99.33M and EPS of $0.12, topping consensus estimates and announcing the company’s first-ever GAAP profit, which signals progress on the shift to profitable growth. Article Title

Q4 beats and first GAAP profit — Riskified reported Q4 revenue of $99.33M and EPS of $0.12, topping consensus estimates and announcing the company’s first-ever GAAP profit, which signals progress on the shift to profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasizes “profitable growth” pivot — The earnings call highlighted a deliberate move from growth-at-all-costs to profitable, sustainable expansion; management provided slides and commentary supporting the pivot. Article Title

Management emphasizes “profitable growth” pivot — The earnings call highlighted a deliberate move from growth-at-all-costs to profitable, sustainable expansion; management provided slides and commentary supporting the pivot. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion could drive future revenue — Riskified announced an expansion of its AI Agent Intelligence to secure merchant-native AI shopping assistants, which could unlock new enterprise demand as retailers adopt AI features. Article Title

Product expansion could drive future revenue — Riskified announced an expansion of its AI Agent Intelligence to secure merchant-native AI shopping assistants, which could unlock new enterprise demand as retailers adopt AI features. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with street — Management gave a revenue range (~$372M–$384M) that sits near consensus, but EPS guidance was not detailed in headlines, leaving some uncertainty about FY profitability trajectory. Article Title

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with street — Management gave a revenue range (~$372M–$384M) that sits near consensus, but EPS guidance was not detailed in headlines, leaving some uncertainty about FY profitability trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability metrics still a concern — Despite the Q4 GAAP profit, the company reported negative net margin and negative return on equity on a trailing basis, and some sell‑side models still forecast a negative EPS for the year, which can temper enthusiasm. Article Title

Underlying profitability metrics still a concern — Despite the Q4 GAAP profit, the company reported negative net margin and negative return on equity on a trailing basis, and some sell‑side models still forecast a negative EPS for the year, which can temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects caution — Investors appear to be discounting the beat because guidance was conservative/imbalanced (range vs. single-point upside) and questions remain around sustainability of the GAAP profit and margin recovery. Article Title

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

