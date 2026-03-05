Brokerages Set Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Miami International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Get Miami International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Miami International

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

In other news, Director Murray Stahl sold 121,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $4,953,529.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,689,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,892,948.72. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors raised its stake in shares of Miami International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Miami International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miami International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Miami International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MIAX stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,142.50. Miami International has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.