Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $209.17

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.1667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

