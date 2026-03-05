Brokerages Set Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $176.36

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.9545.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Geopolitical tension in the Middle East has pushed crude and natural-gas futures higher, creating a tailwind for integrated majors like Chevron by supporting margins and cash flow expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages and Wall Street research have been upbeat recently (upgraded price targets and bullish notes), reinforcing investor confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and long-term outlook. Read More.

Longer-term positioning by large investors (including increased exposure reported in recent institutional filings) and commentary highlighting Chevron’s scale and dividend profile support the stock’s medium-term appeal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution. Read More.

Chevron stock opened at $186.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

