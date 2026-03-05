Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $485.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.47.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.53 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after buying an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

