Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173,535 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $131,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $317.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.