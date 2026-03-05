Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 715.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Brink’s by 42.9% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.09. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Featured Articles

