Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $188.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.5625.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $137.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Brinker International by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

