Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.39 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $76.39 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,997,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,999,997,544.72314378. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.00755424 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $11,161,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

