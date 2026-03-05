Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Head to Head Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 1 0 12 2 3.00 Bread Financial 3 6 5 0 2.14

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.68%. Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $80.09, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Applied Digital has a beta of 7.2, meaning that its stock price is 620% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Bread Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $144.19 million 52.49 -$231.07 million ($0.54) -50.13 Bread Financial $4.70 billion 0.68 $518.00 million $10.84 6.88

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -43.49% -13.53% -4.16% Bread Financial 11.02% 17.92% 2.61%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

