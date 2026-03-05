Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 11215399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 619.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 228,588 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 607.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 145,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

