BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. BOX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $120,096.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 469,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,234,399.24. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,311,195 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,076.25. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,387 shares of company stock worth $2,320,282. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,576,000 after buying an additional 497,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,932,000 after acquiring an additional 604,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 36.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Box beat Q4 estimates with $0.49 EPS (vs. $0.33 consensus), revenue of $305.9M (+9.4% y/y) and expanding margins — the core results that lifted sentiment. Q4 Earnings Article

Box beat Q4 estimates with $0.49 EPS (vs. $0.33 consensus), revenue of $305.9M (+9.4% y/y) and expanding margins — the core results that lifted sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially stronger FY2027 guidance (FY EPS 1.55 vs. consensus ~0.96; FY revenue ~ $1.3B vs. ~$1.2B consensus), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and revenue scaling — a key driver of the stock’s uptick. Press Release

Management issued materially stronger FY2027 guidance (FY EPS 1.55 vs. consensus ~0.96; FY revenue ~ $1.3B vs. ~$1.2B consensus), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and revenue scaling — a key driver of the stock’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying was reported (≈2,103 calls, +44% vs. average), suggesting some traders are betting on further upside in the near term.

Unusually large call-option buying was reported (≈2,103 calls, +44% vs. average), suggesting some traders are betting on further upside in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/commentary highlighted durable revenue growth (~10% y/y), rising backlog/RPO and margin expansion, arguing BOX looks attractively valued on FY27 multiples — supportive for longer-term investor interest. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Bullish analyst/commentary highlighted durable revenue growth (~10% y/y), rising backlog/RPO and margin expansion, arguing BOX looks attractively valued on FY27 multiples — supportive for longer-term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 FY2027 guidance was mixed: EPS guidance (0.36) topped estimates (0.21) but revenue guidance of $304.0M was slightly below the ~$305M consensus — introduces some near-term revenue uncertainty despite stronger profitability guidance.

Q1 FY2027 guidance was mixed: EPS guidance (0.36) topped estimates (0.21) but revenue guidance of $304.0M was slightly below the ~$305M consensus — introduces some near-term revenue uncertainty despite stronger profitability guidance. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $40 to $36 while keeping a “buy” rating — the reduced target trims some upside expectations even though the rating remains positive. Citigroup PT Cut

Citigroup trimmed its price target from $40 to $36 while keeping a “buy” rating — the reduced target trims some upside expectations even though the rating remains positive. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target from $31 to $28 and moved to a “neutral” rating, a nearer-term analyst shift that could cap momentum if other firms follow suit. UBS PT Cut

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

