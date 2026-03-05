BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIEGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 99,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 60,930 shares.The stock last traded at $95.15 and had previously closed at $99.88.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

