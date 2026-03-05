BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 99,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 60,930 shares.The stock last traded at $95.15 and had previously closed at $99.88.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

