BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 99,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 60,930 shares.The stock last traded at $95.15 and had previously closed at $99.88.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
