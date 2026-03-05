Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 1957710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$684.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

