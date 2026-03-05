Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Shares Up 5.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 244,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 515,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million.

Get Black Rock Coffee Bar alerts:

Black Rock Coffee Bar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRCB shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Institutional Trading of Black Rock Coffee Bar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.99 million and a P/E ratio of -330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.