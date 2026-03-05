BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $729.69 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $729.69 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004385 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,142,928 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

