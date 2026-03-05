Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.7 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,155,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 219.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 317,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus, Inc (NYSE: BVS) is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative therapeutic solutions to enhance patient care in musculoskeletal health. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products designed to promote bone healing, support joint health, and relieve pain non-invasively. Bioventus leverages biologic and biophysical approaches to deliver effective therapies that aim to accelerate recovery times and improve overall patient outcomes.

Bioventus’s product portfolio includes its flagship EXOGEN® Bone Healing System, an ultrasound-based device indicated for non-union fractures and fracture healing enhancement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.