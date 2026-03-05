Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Biocorrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 9 5 0 2.36 Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Revvity presently has a consensus price target of $113.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Revvity has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Biocorrx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.86 billion 3.86 $241.20 million $2.08 47.35 Biocorrx $10,000.00 626.54 -$5.11 million ($0.32) -0.80

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 8.45% 7.92% 4.81% Biocorrx N/A N/A -96.39%

Summary

Revvity beats Biocorrx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

