Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLLN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NASDAQ:BLLN traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 359,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15. Billiontoone has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.40.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLLN. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $18,631,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Positive Sentiment: Reported strong Q4 results: EPS $0.11 vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue $96.05M vs. $85.85M consensus; revenue grew ~113% year-over-year — a clear fundamental beat that supports upside. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Reported strong Q4 results: EPS $0.11 vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue $96.05M vs. $85.85M consensus; revenue grew ~113% year-over-year — a clear fundamental beat that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $430M–$445M vs. consensus ~$356M — the raised top‑line outlook is a major positive catalyst for growth expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

Raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $430M–$445M vs. consensus ~$356M — the raised top‑line outlook is a major positive catalyst for growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and management commentary emphasized record revenue growth and strategic progress, which may support medium‑term investor confidence. Yahoo Finance Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights and management commentary emphasized record revenue growth and strategic progress, which may support medium‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120 price target (significant premium to current levels), which is supportive but not a change in stance. Benzinga: Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120 price target (significant premium to current levels), which is supportive but not a change in stance. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $160 to $140 but maintained a “buy” rating — still well above the current price, though the cut could temper enthusiasm. Benzinga: BTIG

BTIG cut its price target from $160 to $140 but maintained a “buy” rating — still well above the current price, though the cut could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in some feeds appears unreliable/zeroed (0 shares / NaN); atypical reporting makes short‑interest interpretation inconclusive.

Reported short‑interest data in some feeds appears unreliable/zeroed (0 shares / NaN); atypical reporting makes short‑interest interpretation inconclusive. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is very rich (P/E reported around ~722), which increases sensitivity to any guidance revision, analyst downgrades, or profit‑taking after recent gains — likely contributing to selling pressure today.

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

