Beth Witte Bruce Sells 25,000 Shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 226,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,656.30. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000.

SLDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

