Best Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

Motorsport Games, Brag House, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, NIP Group, and Esports Entertainment Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose business activities are tied to competitive video gaming—such as game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, professional teams, and makers of gaming hardware and peripherals. For investors, they provide exposure to the esports ecosystem and typically behave like growth/media equities, with performance driven by game popularity, viewership, sponsorships, franchising deals, and new content releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMBL

Recommended Stories