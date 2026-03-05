Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY 2027 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Best Buy beat profitability expectations in Q4 with an adjusted operating income rate of 5% and adjusted EPS of $2.61, and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders while raising the quarterly dividend.

Enterprise comparable sales declined 0.8% (revenue down 1%) in Q4, with holiday softness in November/early December and notable category weakness in home theater and appliances.

Best Buy Ads and Marketplace are scaling: Marketplace GMV was ~ $300M in Q4, Ads collections exceeded $900M for the year, and management expects both to contribute to gross profit and margin expansion over time.

Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for revenue of $41.2B–$42.1B, comparable sales of -1% to +1%, adjusted OI rate ~4.3%–4.4% and EPS $6.30–$6.60, reflecting continued investment in Ads/Marketplace and a mixed macro outlook.

The company flagged memory-related cost inflation and supply uncertainty (especially in computing) as a key risk that could pressure unit sales or product margins, and is pursuing inventory, vendor and assortment strategies to mitigate it.

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $84.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

