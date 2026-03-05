Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY 2027 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Best Buy’s conference call:
- Best Buy beat profitability expectations in Q4 with an adjusted operating income rate of 5% and adjusted EPS of $2.61, and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders while raising the quarterly dividend.
- Enterprise comparable sales declined 0.8% (revenue down 1%) in Q4, with holiday softness in November/early December and notable category weakness in home theater and appliances.
- Best Buy Ads and Marketplace are scaling: Marketplace GMV was ~ $300M in Q4, Ads collections exceeded $900M for the year, and management expects both to contribute to gross profit and margin expansion over time.
- Fiscal 2027 guidance calls for revenue of $41.2B–$42.1B, comparable sales of -1% to +1%, adjusted OI rate ~4.3%–4.4% and EPS $6.30–$6.60, reflecting continued investment in Ads/Marketplace and a mixed macro outlook.
- The company flagged memory-related cost inflation and supply uncertainty (especially in computing) as a key risk that could pressure unit sales or product margins, and is pursuing inventory, vendor and assortment strategies to mitigate it.
Best Buy Trading Up 2.1%
NYSE:BBY opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $84.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY
Best Buy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and stronger profitability — BBY topped EPS expectations and reported meaningful margin gains driven by higher‑margin Ads and marketplace growth, which is the main driver of the post‑earnings rally. BBY Jumps 7% as Q4 Earnings Beat Signals Strong Strategic Execution
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and strategic initiatives highlighted — Management raised the dividend and emphasized digital marketplace expansion, small format stores and AI initiatives, supporting the narrative of shareholder returns plus structural margin upside. Best Buy Earnings Beat Highlights Shift To Higher Margin Digital Model
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target raises and reaffirmations — Several firms raised PTs (Evercore, BNP Paribas Exane, Evercore) and Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy, reflecting confidence in margin trajectory despite softer sales. Analyst Price Target Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is cautious but may cap downside — Best Buy set FY‑2027 EPS and revenue ranges slightly below consensus; UBS says the outlook provides a cushion versus downside but limits upside surprise potential. Best Buy’s Fiscal 2027 Outlook Offers Cushion Despite Soft Sales, UBS Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context and momentum extension — Post‑earnings analyst coverage and broader market moves (geopolitical/oil pressure on retail) are amplifying intraday volatility; some outlets note continued trading strength off the report. Best Buy Stock Is Continuing Its Rally: What’s Happening?
- Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness and guidance miss risk — Revenue slightly missed estimates and management forecast tepid sales growth as consumers stay value‑focused, which keeps upside limited and raises sensitivity to consumer weakness. Best Buy forecasts annual sales below estimates (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst concern on near‑term demand — Wedbush flags near‑term demand headwinds tied to memory pricing/shortages and other cyclical pressures; some analysts and sell‑side commentary question longer‑term growth catalysts. Best Buy Facing Near-Term Demand Challenges, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish / downgrade views remain — A few sell/downgrade pieces argue there’s limited differentiation and insufficient near‑term catalysts, which could weigh on valuation if sales momentum stalls. Best Buy: No Compelling Reason To Own (Rating Downgrade)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Best Buy
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Best Buy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.