Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,048 price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,479.33.

XPP opened at GBX 1,344.02 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 600 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.45. The company has a market cap of £376.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total value of £27,138.08. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

