Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.32.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,747,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,036. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.02.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, insider Chad Lundberg purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 532,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,323,012.36. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 575,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,590,371. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

