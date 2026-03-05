Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Announces Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, reports. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.251-1.400 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Trending Headlines about Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Bayer Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results broadly in line and guidance steady — Bayer reported Q4 EPS of $0.18 (meeting estimates) and revenue roughly in line/above expectations ($13.24B vs. $13.08B est.); the company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 1.251–1.400, which implies stable earnings growth and reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. MarketBeat: BAYRY profile & earnings note

Q4 results broadly in line and guidance steady — Bayer reported Q4 EPS of $0.18 (meeting estimates) and revenue roughly in line/above expectations ($13.24B vs. $13.08B est.); the company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 1.251–1.400, which implies stable earnings growth and reduces near‑term forecast uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Initial court sign-off on Roundup settlement reduces long-running legal uncertainty — a Missouri judge gave initial approval to a proposed $7.25B settlement to resolve thousands of Roundup claims, which can shorten legal tail‑risk even though cash/charge implications remain sizable. Reuters: Roundup settlement initial OK

Initial court sign-off on Roundup settlement reduces long-running legal uncertainty — a Missouri judge gave initial approval to a proposed $7.25B settlement to resolve thousands of Roundup claims, which can shorten legal tail‑risk even though cash/charge implications remain sizable. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone: “solid execution” but legal overhang persists — management emphasized operational execution but warned that litigation remains a material headline risk, keeping investor focus split between fundamentals and legal outcomes. TipRanks: Earnings call summary

Earnings call tone: “solid execution” but legal overhang persists — management emphasized operational execution but warned that litigation remains a material headline risk, keeping investor focus split between fundamentals and legal outcomes. Neutral Sentiment: Full transcript and analyst color available — the call transcript and analyst notes provide details on product trends and guidance assumptions for investors doing deeper due diligence. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 earnings transcript

Full transcript and analyst color available — the call transcript and analyst notes provide details on product trends and guidance assumptions for investors doing deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Large litigation-related charge widened the net loss — Bayer reported a steeper net loss including a ~€3.55B hit tied to litigation, which pressures near‑term profitability and cash flow metrics. WSJ: Net loss widens on litigation charges

Large litigation-related charge widened the net loss — Bayer reported a steeper net loss including a ~€3.55B hit tied to litigation, which pressures near‑term profitability and cash flow metrics. Negative Sentiment: Pharma sales headwinds — weaker sales of Xarelto and Eylea weighed on revenue growth in the quarter, signaling product‑level pressure even as overall results were roughly in line. Zacks: Xarelto, Eylea sales pressure

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.