Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DORM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.92. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $537.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

